Just over a week before part two of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 premieres, Angelina Pivarnick teased a dark turn for the reality series.

“I feel this season, I’m not going to watch it,” Pivarnick, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Wednesday, September 11. “It was a lot, but it’s okay. I am going to tweet with the fans. The fans mean the most to me. That’s all that matters.”

“I just feel like [there’s] too much drama with me, and I don’t want to watch that,” she continued. “You know what I mean? When it gets too dark, it’s like, nah.”

That’s not to say she has any regrets about joining the show or has plans to leave. She was a regular on the first two seasons of the original Jersey Shore and has been a main cast member on Family Vacation since season 2.

“I paid my dues. Now we have surpassed regular Jersey Shore, and I deserve to be here,” she said. “I really, everyone’s like, ‘You’re not an original.’ They’re, like, fans. Sometimes I’ll see it and I’m like, ‘Come on, I deserve to be there.’”

If the part 1 of season 7 is any indication, Pivarnick has plenty on her plate in the upcoming episodes. The first installment, which aired earlier this year, highlighted the unraveling of her relationship with her biological father, Alfred William. As of the May 23 reunion episode, Pivarnick said she no longer keeps in contact with him after their relationship “kept spiraling.”

“Just watching me go through the father stuff and it’s been hard,” she said. “It’s a lot. I really can’t talk about it, but we have a lot going on and it sucks.”

Pivarnick has opted out of watching her show in the past. She announced before season 5 part 2 aired that she was “too hurt” by the events of the season to follow along and live tweet.

“Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show,” she posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, before those episodes aired. “I’m too hurt by a lot of things. This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

That season, which aired in 2022, detailed her split with ex-husband Chris Larangeira and allegations from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that she cheated on her partner.

“Every single season I’ve been honest and open, and I’ve proven myself — [but] everyone’s, like, ‘She’s lying.’ I’m just sick and tired of being here,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “People don’t wanna believe me from now on? That’s on them.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, part 2 premieres Thursday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi