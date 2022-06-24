Sitting this one out. Angelina Pivarnick often live tweets Jersey Shore episodes with fans, but she decided she needs a little break.

“Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show,” the MTV personality, 35, told her followers on Thursday, June 23, ahead of the season 5 part 2 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I’m too hurt by a lot of things. This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

Earlier this year, the New York native’s husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce, and their split is set to be a major topic of conversation in the new episodes. In one trailer for the season, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accused his castmate of cheating on her partner, 44, before their breakup.

“You had multiple side pieces,” the Here’s the Situation author, 39, alleged. “And they all wanted to expose you.”

Earlier this week, the All Star Shore cast member exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s tired of defending herself from the rumors that she cheated on Chris. “Every single season I’ve been honest and open and I’ve proven myself [but] everyone’s, like, ‘She’s lying.’ I’m just sick and tired of being here,” she said on Wednesday, June 22. “People don’t wanna believe me from now on? That’s on them.”

She went on to claim that she has “CVS length” receipts that prove she wasn’t unfaithful to Chris. “I have timelines of when things [happened],” she told Us. “I don’t delete text messages. I don’t delete pictures.”

Despite those denials, Family Vacation has documented plenty of drama between Angelina and her estranged husband over the years. After the duo tied the knot in November 2019, their ups and downs often became a central story line on the show.

In one June 2021 episode, the reality star claimed that the pair’s sex life was “nonexistent,” telling her castmates: “I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

Us previously confirmed that Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021, but she eventually withdrew the papers. Later that year, an insider told Us that the duo were “in a much better place” after reconciling.

“They’re still working out issues, as any normal couple would have, but are both doing well,” the source explained in September 2021. “They spend a lot of time together and at the end of the day are still each other’s rock.”

Four months later, however, Chris filed his own divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

