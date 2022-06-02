Jerzdays are back! Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation promises plenty of drama — and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino seems to be stirring the pot in Us Weekly‘s exclusive trailer.

When the MTV series returns later this month, Angelina Pivarnick‘s marriage woes will be a major focus. Us confirmed in February that the New York native, 35, officially split from husband Chris Larangeira that January after previously dismissing a 2021 divorce filing.

In the first glimpse of the June 23 premiere, “The Situation,” 39, becomes “The Instigation,” butting heads with Angelina as rumors about her relationship spread among the cast. “Oh, I’m a cheater?” the Couples Therapy alum asks Mike, who fires back, “Yeah, you are!”

Between footage of the cast throwing back shots and going on wild getaways, Mike gets into a heated shouting match with his costars. “You had multiple side pieces,” he alleges. “And they all wanted to expose you.”

Angelina and Chris tied the knot in November 2019 after getting engaged one year prior. Their wedding — which included a controversial toast from costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese — later played out on the Jersey Shore spinoff. Throughout the series, the pair’s relationship ups and downs became a central story line, with Angelina even claiming in a June 2021 episode that the twosome’s sex life was “nonexistent.”

She told her castmates at the time, “I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

During a confessional interview in the same episode, Angelina admitted that she wasn’t confident she and Chris could “get the spark back in our relationship.” One month later, Us confirmed the reality TV personality had filed for divorce in January 2021. The case was eventually dismissed.

“Angelina and Chris are in a much better place. They’re still working out issues, as any normal couple would have, but are both doing well,” a source told Us in September 2021. “They spend a lot of time together and at the end of the day are still each other’s rock.”

Before he officially filed to end the pair’s marriage earlier this year, Angelina opened up about trying to convince Chris to work things out with a counselor. “[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually, he gives in this season and he goes with me,” she exclusively told Us in January. “Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”

Chris submitted divorce paperwork to a New Jersey court on January 20, claiming “irreconcilable differences” caused a “breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months.” In docs obtained by Us at the time, Chris argued there was “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Three months later, Angelina told her social media followers she was “not doing well at all” following a health scare. “My immune systems [SIC] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo taken in the hospital. “I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me.”

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on MTV Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!