A whole new Jersey Shore. Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be the last for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and the cast isn’t quite ready to say goodbye.

“In general it’s very hard for me, especially after [having] Angelo. Because having the three kids and really only [my husband,] Jionni [LaValle], helping out, it’s just not easy,” Polizzi, 32, explained in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 26. “I feel like when I’m filming and I’m trying to do the show and then a kid’s crying or a kid’s sick, it’s just not easy for me. And then I don’t want to be there and I want to be home being a mom. Even though it’s a short period of time, it’s just very hard for me. There were a lot of things that went into my decision but I just feel like for me as a mother and as a person, I just needed to make the right decision for me. My kids come first.”

Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley both then admitted it’s hard to imagine filming a season without Polizzi.

“It’s definitely going to be weird,” Cortese, 33, explained, as Farley, 34, sighed loudly.

“Jenni’s having a panic attack,” Polizzi joked. However, it’s clear that The Rules According to JWOWW author will miss her best friend: “Well, you’re the Snooki to my Jwoww. You slept next to me for 10 years.”

However, the How Far Is Tattoo Far? host made it clear that although she won’t be a regular cast member, she’s not against coming back for a family dinner every now and then.

“I’m not just like ‘F this show.’ I love my roomies. I love the show,” Polizzi added. “I’m still here! It’s not like our friendship is over.”

Farley, in turn, admitted she “still has hope” that Polizzi will change her mind, noting that it was her “birthday wish.”

Many other cast members revealed exclusively to Us that they too are optimistic that she’ll have a change of heart.

“I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said on Tuesday, February 25. “I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what’s right for her and we have to support her as a family. Maybe she’ll come back and revisit, maybe she’ll have a change of heart. Who knows? I’m hopeful for the future.”

Vinny Guadagnino also told Us, “Hopefully she can find a way — if there is one out there — to balance both. But right now, the scale, I think, was kind of tipping toward, it wasn’t working out.”

Polizzi announced her decision to leave the show in December 2019, explaining that she really just wanted to be home more with her three children, Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months, more often.

“I hate being away from the kids,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum said at the time. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV Thursday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET.