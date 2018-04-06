In case you missed … Us! Each week at Us Weekly, we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama while getting all the latest news! We compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our podcast In Case You Missed Us. Listen!

This week it was all about Jersey Shore. The cast stopped by Us Weekly to dish about their family vacation to Miami, the hookups that went down in the house, and what Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola really thought about that whole doll situation.

Sammi decided not to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to avoid what she called “toxic” situations, but her presence was surely felt. In the premiere episode on Thursday April 5, Pauly D decided to remind everyone that he is the “prank war champion” by bringing along a doll version of Sammi that even had a voice-box that repeated some of her lines from the show.

“I hope she can take a joke,” Pauly D told Us about the doll.

Deena Cortese added, “I told her about everything, but hearing it and seeing is two completely different things.”

Sammi had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with fellow housemate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 2009 to 2014. The two have both moved on, with Ronnie recently welcoming a baby girl with girlfriend Jen Harley, and Sammi dating New Jersey native Christian Biscardi.

“She’s in a good place,” Deena told Us. “I honestly think if Ron didn’t do [the show] it she would have done it.”

However, the group is holding out hope that Sammi returns for season 2, with Pauly D predicting to Us, “I think she’ll come.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

