Jessica Simpson is one proud big sister.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 44, took to social media on Sunday, July 21, to celebrate her younger sister Ashlee Simpson’s return to the stage as a solo singer.

Sharing an Instagram carousel with several clips of Ashlee, 39, performing at Evita, a West Hollywood, California nightclub on Saturday, July 20, Jessica gushed over the show.

“I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!! You are a f—kin’ rockstar Ash!” Jessica captioned the post. “You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS…You were born for this! Make a record asap!”

The supportive sibling was so elated over what she saw, which included Ashlee singing past hits including “Lala,” “L.O.V.E.” and “Pieces of Me,” that she even suggested the sisters hit the road together.

“Let’s tour together and take the kids!” Jessica wrote. “I am so proud to be your sister!!! You are INCREDIBLE!”

Ashlee is married to Evan Ross, with whom she shares two children, Jagger Snow, 8, and Ziggy Blu, 3. Ashlee also shares her eldest child, Bronx Mowgli, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Jessica is also a mother to three children, sharing Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, with her husband Eric Johnson.

Ashlee’s Saturday night performance marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Autobiography, which was released in 2004. Ashlee, who married Ross, 35, in August 2014, also released an anniversary edition of the album on Friday, July 19.

Speaking to Us Weekly last month, Ashlee revealed she has “new music coming out” soon. “Nothing to share yet, but definitely working on it,” she said.

Jessica is also back in the studio and posted a cryptic photo via X in April. “So look at us both comin in,” Ashlee told Us. “There’s more to come and you’ll hear from Jess soon.”

As for Jessica, the “With You” songstress saw global success after the release of her debut album, Sweet Kisses, released in November 1999.

The album featured her debut single, “I Wanna Love You Forever,” as well as her second single, “Where You Are,” a 2000 collaboration with Jessica’s ex-husband, Nick Lachey.

Jessica and Lachey, 50, were married in October 2002 and divorced in 2006. While they were a couple, the pair starred in the reality TV series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, released in 2003.