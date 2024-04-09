Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson aren’t showing any signs of trouble in paradise after enjoying a family vacation in Mexico.

In celebration of spring break, Simpson, 43, and Johnson, 44, traveled to Cabo San Lucas with their kids Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 5, for an unforgettable trip. Also along for the ride was Jessica’s mom, Tina Simpson.

“2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC!” Jessica wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 8. “Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!”

In her carousel of photos, the Jessica Simpson Collection designer posed solo in an orange swimsuit. In her next photo, Johnson could be seen playing with their oldest child Maxi.

Related: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Relationship Timeline After four years of dating, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are finally set to say "I do" in Montecito, Calif. on Saturday, July 5 -- look back at their love timeline, their personal family photos, and more

During the trip, the family unit enjoyed fishing, boat rides and quality time by the ocean blue water. With school out for the Easter holiday, it appeared to be the perfect week for some rest and relaxation.

“It was a beautiful fun time,” Tina wrote in the comments section. “Next up? Italy? Greece? I love you all.”

Jessica added in a separate post, “Thank you @suncabovacations for always bringin’ the CHA CHA CHA to the perfectly exquisite vacation spots #LaDatcha.”

In recent weeks, Jessica and Johnson have been the subject of online speculation that their marriage may be hitting a rough patch. Some fans also noticed that the “With You” singer hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring in some Instagram posts.

Despite the rumors, the couple put on a united front when they celebrated Valentine’s Day in February while dining at Ivy At The Shore restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Jessica and Johnson first connected in May 2010 during what the actress called a chance meeting. After six months of dating, the pair got engaged and officially wed in 2014.

“I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life,” Jessica exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “I guess in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage.”

The best-selling author continued, “Eric and I set intentions, and we’re very good at manifesting our dreams. We’re very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

While Johnson tries his best to stay off of social media, the former NFL player still receives special messages from his wife via Instagram.

In celebration of her husband’s birthday in September 2023, Jessica shared a heartfelt post with her social media followers.

“Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life,” she wrote via Instagram. “My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu. (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better).”