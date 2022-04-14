Blissed out after all these years! Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, tied the knot nearly a decade ago, but they still can’t get enough of each other.

“I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life,” the Open Book author, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 13, while promoting her partnership with Flonase. “I guess in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage.”

The Texas native and the former NFL player, 42, wed in July 2014 after four years of dating. The duo share daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 8.

Simpson recalled being blown away by a letter that Johnson wrote her very early in their relationship. He gave it to her while they were on vacation celebrating her 30th birthday in July 2010, at which point she’d only known him a month or two.

“He wrote a letter about what love means to him and, like, the ideal relationship,” she told Us. “And that was when I turned 30! So, that was a long time ago. Eric and I set intentions, and we’re very good at manifesting our dreams. We’re very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves.”

The parents of three are busier than ever, but they’ve figured out how to communicate without letting stress get the best of them.

“We rarely fight,” the Dukes of Hazzard actress explained to Us. “If we do, it’s more conversational, and it’s not like, ‘He’s right or she’s right.’ It’s not about winning.”

Simpson noted that her three kids “respect” her date nights with Johnson, but she still has to deal with the same problems that non-famous moms due — and in the spring, that means allergies.

“My kids suffer from allergies big time, so partnering with Flonase was so easy,” she explained, adding that the nasal spray was super helpful during the California wildfires. “What’s awesome about Flonase is that they made it for children, and that way they can play outside and be happy — and they’re not just on video games all day long.”

The “Irresistible” singer also struggles with her allergies herself, though she noted that they didn’t start to bother her until her first pregnancy.

“I was on tour, like, constantly touring, always on the road,” she recalled. “Once I settled in to live a normal life, then the allergies hit. It’s definitely one of those invisible monsters that we all have to tackle every day.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!