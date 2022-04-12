School’s not in session! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson had the best time taking a tropical trip with their three kids.

“Johnson Family Spring Break 2022,” the fashion designer, 41, captioned a Monday, April 11, Instagram slideshow of beach photos with her husband, 42, and their children: Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3.

The Open Book author wore a color-blocked swimsuit in the social media upload, as well as white sunglasses and a straw hat. The Texas native, who was all smiles in multiple selfies with her family members, also documented her son fishing and her youngest daughter playing cornhole.

The Instagram post came four days after the actress posed in a bikini and told her followers that she had a “good proud cry” about her bathing suit body.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the Dukes of Hazzard star captioned the Thursday, April 7, upload. “Hard work. Determination. Self Love.”

The singer shared another mirror selfie in a two-piece swimsuit on Monday, writing, “Adios Cabo San Lucas.”

One of the former Fashion Star judge’s primary parenting goals has been to raise her girls to have a healthy body image, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021.

“She wants to set a great example for her children and be a role model to them,” the insider explained at the time. “With them getting older, they’re going to go through body changes soon, so she just wants to make sure she can properly educate them on what being healthy really means. She would never want her daughters to experience what she’s suffered mentally with her body.”

The source added that the businesswoman has “stopped caring so much about looking perfect,” noting, “Jessica is not into extreme dieting anymore and caring about what a number on the scale says. She’s solely focused on her overall health.”

Simpson told Hoda Kotb earlier that same year that she threw out her scale and didn’t know how much she weighed.

“I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up,” the Newlyweds alum said during an April 2021 Today show appearance. “If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”

Keep scrolling to see the former reality star showing off her body-positive pride in Cabo while soaking up the sun with Johnson, Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.