Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body: ‘I’ve Gained and Lost 100 Lbs’ 3 Times

Comfortable “In This Skin”! Jessica Simpson is proudly showing off her bikini body — and her enthusiasm is contagious.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the Jessica Simpson Collection founder, 41, shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 7. “Hard work. Determination. Self Love.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer — who shares children Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — rocked a pink paisley bikini from her own fashion line, pairing the swimsuit with mirrored sunglasses and a straw cowboy hat.

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛,” she added.

The Newlyweds alum has been candid about body positivity over the years, frequently clapping back at critics who would make negative comments about her size.

“I’ve been bullied through my life for being every size that there is — I’ve been a size 2 to a size 14,” Simpson told Australia’s The Morning Show in 2020. “Body image was a hard thing, especially being so young and trying to fit into pop culture. Everything was about dancing around and showing your stomach.”

In 2009, the designer made headlines for showing off her fuller figure in jeans while performing on stage in Florida. “It’s unfair,” the “With You” artist told Redbook five years later about the mocking she had to endure at the time. “What woman wants to be brought down for wearing a pair of jeans?”

The criticism only got worse as the Texas native went on to get pregnant with her three children in the intervening years. She became a WW spokesperson after giving birth to Maxwell in 2012 and, later, Ace, in 2013.

After welcoming Birdie Mae in March 2019, Simpson took to Instagram six months later to share her postpartum weight loss transformation.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she captioned the photo, in which she wore a long-sleeved black dress cinched at the waist. “So proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

The entrepreneur — who has built a billion-dollar fashion empire — has been open about how she has transformed her lifestyle into a healthy one, revealing in her 2020 memoir that she is an alcoholic and was two years sober at the time.

In November 2021, Simpson shared via Instagram that she had abstained from alcohol for four years.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” she wrote. “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!