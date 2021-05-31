Jessica Simpson’s Most Honest Quotes About Body Image, Weight

An icon in more ways than one! After dealing with body-shamers throughout her career, Jessica Simpson has become an outspoken supporter of body positivity, encouraging her fans to love themselves unconditionally at any size or time of their lives.

The “With You” singer shared exactly how much criticism of her physique affected her psyche in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. After being told to lose 15 pounds as a teenager, Simpson took diet pills for 20 years in an attempt to attain an idealized body.

Simpson’s mother, Tina Simpson, revealed more about how much the body-shaming affected Jessica and her sister, Ashlee Simpson, during an appearance on the Today show in April 2021.

“It was really hard because they were judged by the world, obviously, and that was probably the most stressful thing is, like, just the negativity of, like, things people would say,” she explained. “I have to be honest, to me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable. … Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period. No one.”

These days, however, the Dukes of Hazard alum is focused on healing and being a good role model to her children: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

“It took a long time, but Jessica has finally hit a healthy point in her life where she stopped caring so much about looking perfect,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Jessica is not into extreme dieting anymore and caring about what a number on the scale says. She’s solely focused on her overall health.”

According to the insider, Jessica “would never want her daughters to experience what she’s suffered mentally” with her body.

“She wants to set a great example for her children and be a role model to them,” the source said. “With them getting older, they’re going to go through body changes soon, so she just wants to make sure she can properly educate them on what being healthy really means.”

Scroll to see the star’s most honest quotes about body image and weight through the years: