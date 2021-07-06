Eric Johnson Shares Stunning Photos From Wedding to Jessica Simpson

Going strong! Eric Johnson celebrated the seventh anniversary of his marriage to Jessica Simpson by sharing a ton of photos from their wedding.

“Jessica, I love you,” the former NFL player, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 6, alongside a carousel of never-before-seen pictures from their 2014 nuptials. “7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!”

The “Irresistible” singer, 40, and Yale alum started dating in early 2010 and got engaged in November of that year. They share children Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” the Open Book author told Us Weekly in February 2020. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star added that one reason their relationship remains strong is because the former San Francisco 49er doesn’t expect perfection from her. “Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws,” she explained. “I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”

Earlier this year, the Texas native celebrated the couple’s 11th anniversary of being together with a heartfelt message shared via Instagram. “11 years STRONG,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the duo. “11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE.”

Simpson said she knew from the day they met that Johnson would be an important force in her life. “Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day,” she continued. “I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time.”

The pair aren’t afraid to gush over each other on social media, frequently sharing posts to mark occasions like Mother’s Day and birthdays.

“Jess, I love seeing the kids look at you with so much love and admiration in their eyes,” Johnson wrote via Instagram in May. “You are thoughtful of our kids’ every need and you sing to them. I love that they have the best mom in the universe, and that you are so dang funny.”