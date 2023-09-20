Jessica Simpson only has eyes for her husband, Eric Johnson, especially when it comes to celebrating his birthday.

“Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life,” Simpson, 43, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 19.

Simpson praised her spouse, 44, gushing: “My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own.”

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer noted that Johnson isn’t “an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜.” She concluded by writing, “We love youuuu,” referring to her and Johnson’s three kids, Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4.

Simpson gave fans an inside look at the family’s festivities for Johnson, which included feasting on a box of donuts shaped to spell out “Happy Birthday.” Their brood also enjoyed a pool day with the birthday boy.

While Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, didn’t appear in any of the snaps, she sent her well-wishes to Johnson in the comments section.

“We love you so very much EJ 😍 best uncle and brother!” Ashlee, 38, replied. “We all love your fun creative, magnetic energy!”

Although Johnson’s special day was jam-packed with family time, he and Jessica try to make their intimate relationship a priority. Their bedroom time, however, recently hit a snag when one of the children walked in on the couple having sex.

“Now it’s like, our kids are so old. It’s like, ‘Wow, they’re gonna walk in on hanky panky time.’ So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?” Jessica explained during an interview with Access Hollywood in August. “[We have been in denial after our kid walked in on us] as is the child, so it’s not really been something that we’ve talked about.”

The designer added: “I did just have to fill my middle child in on certain things, but luckily he didn’t walk in. I think he would stand there and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ He would literally talk to us.”

Awkward NSFW moments aside, Jessica is confident in her relationship with Johnson. “In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” Jessica, who was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

She sang her husband’s praises, revealing, “Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”