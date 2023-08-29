Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson‘s marriage is still hot and heavy, which has led to some awkward moments for the couple and their kids.

“It’s good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our heads. It’s hard, but he’ll leave me little notes, because he’ll wake up earlier than me. He’ll leave me little letters,” Simpson, 43, told Access Hollywood on Saturday, August 26. “There’s a lot of things that make me like, ‘I can’t wait to get my hands on him later.’ I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two.”

Unfortunately for Simpson and Johnson, 43, who share kids Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, some of those moments wound up being interrupted by their children. The fashion designer said she and Johnson have been “in denial” after their child recently walked in on them having sex.

“And now it’s like, our kids are so old. It’s like, wow, they’re gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So like, what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?” she joked. “[We have been in denial after our kids walked in on us] as is the child, so it’s not really been something that we’ve talked about.”

Simpson added: “I did just have to fill my middle child in on certain things, but luckily he didn’t walk in. I think he would stand there and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ He would literally talk to us.”

Simpson and Johnson, who started dating in 2010, became parents after their 2014 nuptials. They have since offered glimpses into their romance and family life on social media.

Simpson previously opened up about her evolving dynamic with Johnson, exclusively telling Us Weekly in April 2022, “I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life. I guess the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage. We rarely fight. If we do, it’s more conversational, and it’s not like, ‘He’s right or she’s right.’ It’s not about winning.”

The Open Book author, who was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006, also revealed that she didn’t have plans to have more kids. “I have no baby fever,” she added. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

Simpson said having a child “later in life” was “a lot harder” than she expected. “It’s just something that you end up accepting. I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family,” she concluded.