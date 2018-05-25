News to her! Jessica Walter had no idea she once inhabited the same soapy teen drama — 90210, to be exact — as Duchess Meghan.

“Did you get the chance to meet the future princess?” Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked Walter during her Thursday, May 24, appearance on the talk show.

The 77-year-old Arrested Development star was surprised to find out the Suits alum appeared on the CW series: “You know, I didn’t know Meghan Markle was in the reboot.”

Cohen, 49, tried to remind Walter, bringing up some of the more risqué details of the former actress’ role.

Walter responded: “Are you serious? I wasn’t in that scene.”

The actress starred as Tabitha Wilson during the first season of the reboot. In that time, Meghan and Walter overlapped in two episodes: “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore” and “The Jet Set,” which aired in 2008.

Walter shared her thoughts on the royal wedding, nonetheless: “I just think it’s wonderful what she’s doing, and they seem so happy and in love. I hope it goes on forever.”

The Archer star made headlines earlier this week when her Arrested Development costars appeared to defend Jeffrey Tambor’s alleged verbal abuse of her in a New York Times interview. Jason Bateman, Tony Hale and David Cross have since apologized. Walter did not mention the backlash during her Watch What Happens Live interview because it was filmed prior to the firestorm.

Duchess Meghan, 36, married Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Upon tying the knot, the couple took on the new royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They celebrated their nuptials with 200 close friends and family at a private reception at Frogmore House that night but “snuck off” before the party ended to steal some alone time.

