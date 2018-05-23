Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding day started bright and early. The bride awoke at the luxe Cliveden House hotel around 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, May 19, for her final moments as a commoner.

But 17 and a half hours and countless royal waves later, the newlyweds were exhausted, to say the least. So, they decided to take the lead and “snuck off” before their private reception at Frogmore House had officially come to an end, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest,” the insider says.

Even George Clooney, one of the 200 guests who scored a coveted invitation to the evening affair, lasted longer than Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36. The 57-year-old actor, who attended with wife Amal Clooney, went behind the bar and served drinks made with his own Casamigos tequila.

“It got rowdier as the night went on,” the source tells Us.

But hours before the pair hit the dance floor with their family members and friends (including Idris Elba, who jumped behind the DJ booth), they exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of an additional 400 or so guests, officially becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At the church service, the Suits alum wore a simple yet timeless gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, while the former Army helicopter pilot donned his Blues and Royals military uniform. For the intimate nighttime portion, Meghan (née Markle) slipped into a white, sleeveless Stella McCartney dress, and Harry changed into a classic black tuxedo.

In the days that followed, royal watchers were treated to even more. Kensington Palace released three of Harry and Meghan’s breathtaking official wedding portraits on Monday, May 21. And the next afternoon, the couple attended his father Prince Charles’ 70th birthday patronage celebration in the garden of Buckingham Palace for their first official event since walking down the aisle.

