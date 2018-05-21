The royal newlyweds! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first official wedding portraits are here — and they’re breathtaking!

The three pictures were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. The newly married couple were joined by royal family members including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, as well as their young bridesmaids and page boys.

“The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, May 21. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth and around the world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, tied the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in front of 600 guests. Charles walked the former actress down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle, revealed on May 15 that he would no longer attend the nuptials after he suffered a heart attack and was seemingly caught staging photos with the paparazzi.

“Prince Charles was very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family,” a palace insider told Us Weekly on Friday, May 18. The insider added that there is a “real growing affection” between Charles, Camilla, Meghan and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

William was Harry’s best man, while two of his children with Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively. William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, who was born in April 26, did not attend the nuptials.

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests, including George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and various cast members from Meghan’s former series, Suits, enjoyed a luncheon hosted by the queen at St George’s Hall. Later that evening, Harry, Meghan (née Markle) and 200 of their closet family and friends attended a private reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House. (Multiple sources confirmed to Us on May 16 that Meghan’s Suits costars did not score an invite to the second reception.)

After meeting on a blind date in July 2016, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017. They will attend their first official event as a married couple at celebration for Charles’ birthday at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

