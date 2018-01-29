Finding their way back to each other. Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel have become friends again after Jill’s husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away. The duo had an infamous falling out during season 3 of Real Housewives of New York City.

“Jill and Bethenny have truly made up, and Bethenny has been there for Jill more than any other Housewife,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Bethenny has spent a lot of time with Jill at her apartment, and has called her every day. She has gone above and beyond for Jill and Jill is so grateful.”

The source adds, “Bethenny is in a different place in life right now; she has a child, and being a mom has softened her. She also realizes that what she went through with Jill pales in comparison to what other Housewives have put her through … Bethenny has ended her beef with Jill once and for all.”

As previously reported, Bobby lost his long battle with cancer on January 13. The Zarin Fabrics owner was 71 years old. He beat thyroid cancer in 2009, but announced in 2013 that it had returned and spread to his lungs. Jill, 54, revealed in 2016 that the cancer had spread to Bobby’s brain.

Frankel, 47, attended Bobby’s funeral in New York earlier this month, and the Skinnygirl creator’s emotional reunion with Jill will be featured on the upcoming season of RHONY. “Jill invited the show to memorialize Bobby and capture some footage of his beloved friends and family outside the funeral,” the source tells Us. “However, Jill and the producers weren’t expecting Bethenny to come. That caught everyone by surprise.”

The insider adds that Jill, who left RHONY after season 4 in 2011 and made a brief cameo during season 9, is considering a return to the Bravo series. “Bethenny told Jill that she’s welcome back on the show and they have been in discussions about it.”

Jill recently opened up about losing her husband of 18 years on her sister Lisa Wexler’s podcast.

“I have good days and bad days,” the former reality TV star said on an episode of The Lisa Wexler Show. “It comes in waves. I just don’t know how I can go on. I don’t know how I can make it without Bobby … Without Bobby, there’s no Jill.”



