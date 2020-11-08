Back in the saddle! Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph reprised their roles as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live hours after the duo’s historic win.

Carrey, 58, and Rudolph, 48, poked fun at the election on the Saturday, November 7, episode of the NBC sketch comedy show, which was hosted by Dave Chappelle.

“We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened,” Carrey said imitating Biden’s first speech as President-elect.

Later, Rudolph stepped in to address the nation as Harris, 56. “Like Joe, I am humbled and honored to be the first female, the first Black, the first Indian-American, and the first biracial vice president. And if any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt,” the comedian said. “Also, my husband will be the first second gentleman and he’s Jewish so, between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.”

Rudolph added, “And to all the Black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this: the reason your mom is laughing so much tonight is because she’s drunk, and the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk.”

The duo then joined together to celebrate their win. “We’re not going to stand here and gloat, we’re not rubbing our victories in everybody’s face. We humbly accept this victory,” Carrey’s Biden said to which Rudolph replied, “Well, a tiny bit?” before they both danced to a song playing on her phone.

Alec Baldwin also returned to reprise his role as President Donald Trump. The actor, 62, bid farewell with a rendition of the Village People’s “Macho Man.”

Hours earlier, Baldwin reacted to the election news tweeting, “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

Biden, 78, won the 2020 presidential election on Saturday defeating Trump, 74, in the race to the White House. Celebrities took to social media throughout the day in reaction to the news.

Lady Gaga tweeted, “@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️.”

Mindy Kaling celebrated Harris’ historic win via Instagram writing, “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘Look baby, she looks like us.'”