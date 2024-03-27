Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore put Shakira to a test to determine if her signature song, “Hips Don’t Lie,” is really true.

Fallon, 49, and Barrymore, 49, hilariously used a polygraph to test Shakira, 47, on the Monday, March 25 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a cold open to the show, Fallon asked Barrymore, “Everything hooked up?” as she checked the lie detecting machine with sensors attached to Shakira’s body. Then Fallon told the three-time Grammy winner, “You know what to do.”

As the iconic song played, Shakira began to sway her hips while Fallon and Barrymore carefully studied the results on the machine.

“It checks out,” Barrymore declared. “They’re telling the truth.”

Shakira released “Hips Don’t Lie” in 2006 from her seventh studio album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. She co-wrote and produced the track with Wyclef Jean, who is also featured on the song. “Hips Don’t Lie” has amassed over 13 million downloads, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The song earned a People’s Choice Award, an MTV Latin America Video Music Award and an MTV Video Music Award. The song reached No. 1 in 17 countries and became Shakira’s first and only No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her first new album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (English translation: Women No Longer Cry), which was released on Friday, March 22. She explained to Fallon the meaning of the title.

“It’s men’s turn now,” Shakira said. “We’ve done that for too long, you know? For too long, we’ve been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we’re women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal.”

One day after appearing on the show, the Colombian singer performed a free pop-up concert on Tuesday, March 26, for 40,000 fans live in Times Square.

After opening her performance with “Hips Don’t Lie,” Sharkira told the crowd, “Hola, New York! Oh my God, this is amazing, absolutely insane. It’s so awesome to see you again, to sing for you. Nothing compares to this. Thank you so much for all the love that you’ve been giving me this week during the release of my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. And thank you, thank you, thank you for showing up.”

Her set list also included her Latin hits “Te Felicito,” “TQM,” “Cómo Dónde y Cuándo” and “Puntería,” before closing with “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

“I’m happy to be here surrounded by my Latin people,” Shakira said in closing. “Thank you New York. Until next time. I love you very much.”