Jimmy Fallon gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming Christmas song with Meghan Trainor.

Fallon, 49, opened up about the track he wrote with Trainor, 29 on a Monday, November 13, episode of The Tonight Show. “I got some big news today. If you know me, you know that I love the holidays,” he told the crowd while gushing about Trainor. “I’ve always wanted to do something with Meghan Trainor. She’s an amazing performer and songwriter.”

Fallon explained that he originally had the idea of “wrapping gifts” for the song. He sang to his audience and joked, “I didn’t hear back from Meghan.”

A few weeks later, Trainor got back to him about his lyrics. She told him she changed the title and words to “Wrap Me Up,” instead of his idea “Wrap it Up.”

“Let me tell you something. She can sing. This song is a bop. This song is a banger. This song eats. This song slaps,” Fallon praised.

He then played a snippet of the track for the audience, which included Trainor singing, “Wrap me up in your arms and squeeze me. Wrap me up, it’s like Christmas magic.” Before cutting off the song, Fallon gave a glimpse of his voice singing, “I’ll go get the ribbons.”

The track’s cover photo featured cartoon versions of the two with Fallon wrapped up in paper and Trainor holding the roll.

“Wrap Me Up” drops on Friday, November 17.

This isn’t the first holiday song Fallon has released. In December 2021, he dropped a tune and music video named “It Was A … (Masked Christmas)” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

At the time, the three sang about getting COVID-19 booster vaccines, having to stay inside and call each other on Zoom, spending the holidays alone and more.

He previously came out with an a capella cover of “Wonderful Christmastime” in December 2017, featuring his show’s band The Roots, Paul McCartney, and the Sing cast — including Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly and more.

Besides Christmas tunes, Fallon also has made silly songs including “Ew” in 2017 featuring Will.i.am and his 2002 album, Bathroom Wall.

In March 2023, he surprised fans — and judges Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper — with a blind audition on The Voice.

For his audition, he sang “I Keep Forgetting’ (Every Time You’re Near)” by Michael McDonald.

Clarkson, 41, Horan, 30, and Chance, 30, quickly turned their chairs and hysterically laughed when they saw Fallon on stage. Shelton, 47, meanwhile, did not press the button to turn his seat until Fallon came over and pressed the button for him.

“You broke the rules!” Shelton reprimanded Fallon.

Horan then admitted he knew it was the TV host “right away,” while Chance said he thought it was McDonald, 71, singing.