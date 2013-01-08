Jimmy Kimmel: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Jimmy Kimmel shares the 25 things you don't know about him with Us Weekly. Beginning Jan. 8, the 45-year-old's late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, moves to at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.

1. I own hundreds of cookbooks, and one day I'll read some of them.

2. I was an altar boy for seven years.

3. I was a wedding DJ for three years.

4. I, too, have a crush on Ryan Gosling.

5. My dad looks like Wolf Blitzer.

6. I typically choose Neil Diamond when singing karaoke.

7. The main reason I'm getting married this year is because I need a new coffeemaker.

8. I floss my teeth and clip my nails frequently. Probably too frequently.

9. Costco is my favorite place on Earth.

10. I only run if someone is chasing me.

11. I love Scrabble, but not Words With Friends.

12. Channing Tatum narrowly beat me out for the role in Magic Mike.

13. I am putting chickens in my backyard.

14. I'm still not exactly sure what happened on Lost, but I love it just the same.

15. I write while walking at a treadmill desk.

16. I was fired from radio jobs in Tampa, Florida; Seattle; Tucson, Arizona; and Palm Springs, California.

17. Carson Daly was my first intern in radio.

18. I perform a choreographed version of "Cool It Now" at every family wedding.

19. My favorite Spanish phrase is "Que lastima!"

20. I played clarinet in my high school marching band.

21. I eat one dark chocolate bar every day because Dr. Mehmet Oz told me to do it.

22. I have provided the voice of talking dogs for two movies and one TV show.

23. I play the harmonica while I drive.

24. I have personal stationery that reads From the Desk of Lionel Richie.

25. I've been pulling pranks on my Aunt Chippy since I was a child.

