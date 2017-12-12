Jimmy Kimmel had one special guest on his late-night show on Monday, December 11 — his son Billy. Kimmel returned to work one week after the 7-month-old underwent his second heart surgery.

“I was out last week – because this guy had heart surgery. But look he’s fine everybody, he may have pooped but he’s fine,” Kimmel, 50, said as he got choked up. “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable.”

Kimmel noted that his son is “doing great” and he has one more surgery to go. “This is amazing – he had an operation a week ago,” he continued. “They say he’ll probably on track to win at least a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2036.”

Back in May, Kimmel revealed in an emotional monologue that Billy had to have an operation hours after his wife, Molly McNearney, gave birth. Doctors noticed that Billy had a heart murmur and appeared purple in color. (Kimmel and McNearney are also parents of daughter Jane, 3.)

At the time, Kimmel advocated for universal health care. On Monday, he also made a plea to Congress for not funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“It covers around nine million American kids whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but don’t have access to affordable coverage through their jobs. Which means it almost certainly covers children you know. About one in eight children are covered only by CHIP. And it’s not controversial,” he said. “Overwhelmingly Democrats and Republicans supported it. Until now. Now – CHIP has become a bargaining chip. It’s on the back-burner while they work out their new tax plans Which means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems – are about to get letters – saying their coverage – cut be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?” Kimmel went on to ask viewers to call (202) 225-3121 to speak to their representatives.

