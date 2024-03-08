Jimmy Kimmel isn’t ruling out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce jokes in his forthcoming Academy Awards monologue.

Kimmel, 56, told CNN on Friday, March 8 that references to Swift, 34, and Kelce’s relationship are “not off limits, but probably played out.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star is gearing up to host the Oscars on Sunday, March 10 — his fourth time nabbing the gig — and told the publication that it’s hard to create a funny monologue that doesn’t leave A-listers angry.

“It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others,” he explained. “God help you if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night.”

Kimmel’s approach appears to be a welcomed end to awards show season as things started off on the wrong foot when Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes in January.

Koy, 52, was criticized for his Golden Globes monologue that featured a Swift and Kelce reference that received an eyebrow raising reaction from fans — and the singer herself.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” he said during the broadcast on January 7, referring to Swift constantly being shown on screen during boyfriend Kelce’s NFL games throughout the season.

After the audience didn’t provide the intended reaction, Koy blamed his writers and added: “Sorry about that.”

Naturally, the camera panned to Swiftin the audience, and she looked less than pleased as she took a sip of her champagne while keeping a straight face.

Following the joke flop, Koy apologized to Swift on various occasions.

“It was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he told Entertainment Tonight once the awards show ended. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Reflecting on the joke the following day, Koy admitted it was “just a little flat,” on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

“It was more on the NFL. I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that,” he explained. “So, it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Kimmel, however, thinks that Koy should get another shot at hosting an awards show.

“It’s a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on March 4, explaining that the comedian should get “a shot at doing it over” during next year’s Golden Globes.

“It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he’s a funny guy,” Kimmel added. “I think it would be nice for everyone.”