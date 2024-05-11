After a six-year romance with Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn is used to internet stans being a little bit catty toward him. Maybe that served as the inspiration for his feline-centric promotion for his new movie with Emma Stone?

Alwyn, 33, shared a still via Instagram on Friday, May 10, from their upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness. He followed the official still with a parody photo of himself and Stone, 35, as cats. The film is Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to 2023’s Poor Things, which also starred Stone and netted her a Best Actress Oscar earlier this year.

Alwyn and Stone are long-time friends, having worked together on another Lanthimos picture 2018’s The Favourite. That relationship hasn’t soured in the wake of Alywn’s split from Swift, another close friend of the actress (and famous cat lover). Speaking about their time on set, Stone called Alywn “one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet” in press production notes for the movie.

“I love Joe,” she shared. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him.”

Alwyn and Swift called it quits in 2023. Their separation and a subsequent fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy inspired much of her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album held equal venom for Healy’s alleged pretensions as for fans who criticized Swift’s choice of partner. A reference to London pub The Black Dog — along with the insinuation that Alwyn is a regular — caused Swifties to swarm the bar looking for her ex.

“I don’t want to give too much away, We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that,” proprietor Lily Bottomley told Sky News.

The reported haunt of Alwyn became decidedly less conducive to a quiet pint, as Bottomley began to sell Swift-themed items (and reported the highest foot traffic the bar has ever seen).

While Alwyn and Swift were together, they kept their relationship as buttoned-up and close to the vest as possible. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that the intense scrutiny of Swift’s fans was a sticking point in their relationship. “Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider said.

The spotlight-averse actor has remained mum about the breakup in the wake of TTPD, even while working with one of Swift’s collaborators on the project. Stone is credited with contributing “oddities” on “Florida!!!,” featuring Florence and the Machine.