Joe Gorga is not happy with his partners after news broke that their East Hanover, New Jersey, restaurant — Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza — is closing less than one year after it opened.

“Joe is furious. He feels duped,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They never made good on their end of the deal so Joe was done … This isn’t a good look and people don’t understand why they didn’t give Joe the money he promised him.”

The source continues, “Aside from anger, Joe isn’t worried — his name is not on the lease or legally tied to the restaurant. If they are in a pickle financially or otherwise, Joe isn’t tied to it. He just wants nothing to do with them or the restaurant after being burned.”

As previously reported, Us confirmed on Saturday, January 6, that Gorga and his sister Teresa Giudice’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza was closing. The restaurant is heavily featured on the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gorga opened the eatery as a tribute to his and Giudice’s parents, Giancinto and Antonia, in May 2017. Their mother, who passed away in March, served as an inspiration behind the recipes for the restaurant, which was the setting of several conflicts throughout this season.

Another insider tells Us that Gorga “really got screwed.”

“They are still using Joe’s name and likeness even though he’s no longer part of the restaurant,” the source explained. “Things are going to get ugly.” The restaurant is also still answering the phone”Gorgas,” when customers call.

An eyewitness tells Us that “someone came in to remove pictures and things relating to the Gorgas and there was an argument.”

Despite closing one restaurant, Gorga and Giudice have their sights set on one that will ultimately be bigger and better. Their lawyer, James J. Leonard, told Us on Saturday that, “They are looking for a bigger space, more conducive to the original vision that they had for the restaurant.”

Gorga’s partners have not responded to Us Weekly’s request for comment.



