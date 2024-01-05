Joe Keery and Camila Morrone‘s eccentric love story is far from perfect in their upcoming heist film Marmalade.
The movie shows Baron (Keery) narrating how his romance with girlfriend Marmalade (Morrone) led to a bank heist, which ended with him being locked away. His cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge) subsequently suggests they escape prison and reunite Baron with the love of his life.
Marmalade marks director Keir O’Donnell‘s feature film debut after he was previously in front of the camera for his roles in Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up, Paul Blart: Mall Cop and American Sniper. The project is also a departure for Keery and Morrone, who individually rose to fame on hit TV shows.
Keery is best known for playing Steve Harrington on Netflix’s Stranger Things. He has since experimented with his filmography by accepting roles such as a murderous and social media obsessed rideshare driver in Spree and the antagonistic Gator Tillman on season 5 of FX’s Fargo.
As for Morrone, the actress previously starred in movies such as Death Wish, Mickey and the Bear, Valley Girl and Gonzo Girl. Her role as Camila Alvarez-Dunne in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six is what earned her critical acclaim — and an Emmy nomination.
Keep scrolling for everything to know about Marmalade:
When Will ‘Marmalade’ Be Released?
Marmalade premieres in theaters and on demand on February 9, 2024.
Who Else Is Involved in ‘Marmalade’?
What Is the Official Plot for ‘Marmalade’?
According to the official synopsis, Marmalade follows Baron as he reminisces to his prison cellmate about his relationship with Marmalade and their ill-fated bank robbery. Otis, who has a long history of prison breaks, suggests that he and Baron escape and find Marmalade.
What Does the Trailer Reveal?
Us Weekly exclusively debuted the trailer and cover art for Marmalade in January 2024. The sneak peek showed Baron and Marmalade’s whirlwind romance. Things take a turn when Baron can’t afford his mother’s medication due to a price increase so Marmalade suggests they rob a bank. Baron grows uneasy by the crime and questions his connection with Marmalade when she seemingly starts lying to him.
Otis’ brief appearances in the trailer also raise questions about his character.