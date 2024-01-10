Members of two of the best-selling boy bands of all time are coming together for a “legendary” tour.

Joey Fatone from ‘NSync and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys announced on Tuesday, January 9, that they will coheadline “A Legendary Night” tour this spring.

“This is going to be fun!!!! @aj_mcleanmy dude ….here we go!!!!!,” Fatone, 46, wrote via Instagram. McLean, 46, added, “Get ready for a ‘legendary’ show – can’t wait to see you all there!”

The eight-city tour kicks off March 15 in Temecula, California, and continues through March 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Fatone and McLean will perform their ‘NSync and Backstreet Boys hits while accompanied by a seven-piece band. The duo also promised that their fans will hear “intimate conversations of never-before-told stories from their time on the road.”

“I’ve known AJ as long as I’ve known my own band members. We’ve worked together in the past on one-off projects here and there but never had the opportunity to create something together,” Fatone said in a press release. “This tour gives us the chance to combine the best of both musical worlds.”

“I hope our fans are ready for a show that’ll take them on a journey through the magic of ‘NSync, Backstreet Boys, and everything-in-between,” Fatone added. “This show is all about fun and reminiscing, and we can’t wait to share this moment with audiences across the country.”

McLean also shared that he can’t wait to perform with Fatone.

“I’m so excited to head out for this round of dates with my friend Joey,” he said. “The perfect chance to listen to old favorites and share some special new songs that our loyal fans will be the first to hear.”

The duo have known each other for many years, most recently appearing together in September 2023 in Florida at the Joey Fatone & Friends’ Welcome to Tampa 90s Party.

Fatone reunited with his ‘NSync bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. In September 2023, they released “Better Place,” their first song in over 20 years.

Following the “A Legendary Night” tour, McLean will perform with all the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — for spring break. They will headline a residency from April 18 through 21 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico.

The presale for the “A Legendary Night” tour began on Ticketmaster is happening now. Remaining tickets go on sale on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement comes a week after AJ and his wife, Rochelle McLean, revealed that their 12-year marriage was “officially” over one year after they separated.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” read their joint Instagram statement. “While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

The former couple began dating in March 2009, and AJ proposed after 10 months during a trip to Las Vegas. The pair tied the knot in a goth-themed wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills in December 2011.

AJ and Rochelle, 42, have two daughters: Elliott, 11, and Ava, 6.