Joey King reunited with Channing Tatum more than a decade after playing his onscreen daughter in White House Down.

“DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!!” King, 24, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 8, alongside a carousel of photos. “And I got to reunite with Channing🥹😭 tonight was amazing thank you @fallontonight.”

The post included a photo of King and Tatum, 44, smiling while they hugged and another snap of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon greeting King outside her dressing room. King also included pics of herself backstage and a clip of someone knocking on her door before she answered with a goofy look.

The Magic Mike star shared a photo of King via his Instagram Story on Monday, revealing a funny shot of the actress sticking her tongue in the air before the show.

Related: Joey King’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments Joey King is a style chameleon who always knows how to make a statement. To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up some of the 21-year-old’s best fashion moments of all time. The young star has been acting her whole life, but she rose to fame in 2010 when she starred alongside Selena Gomez […]

“This young woman was [a] lil baby when I got the pleasure to work with her,” Tatum wrote. “Now. She is a full grown powerhouse of an actor and woman. Just wow. U [will] always be my lil Joey tho! I don’t care how big you get.”

King and Tatum have both come a long way since working together in White House Down. In the 2013 film, a divorced police officer (Tatum) strives to save his daughter (King) and the United States president (Jamie Foxx) during a devastating terrorist attack on the White House.

The political action thriller — directed by Roland Emmerich — also featured Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jason Clarke, scoring big with audiences while grossing more than $205 million at the global box office.

Monday wasn’t the first time King was reunited with her former onscreen father. She briefly acted alongside Tatum in the 2022 film Bullet Train when he appeared in an uncredited cameo role.

Related: Joey King and Steven Piet's Relationship Timeline Joey King and Steven Piet‘s love story is straight out of a fairytale. The pair first crossed paths in 2018 on the set of The Act, in which King portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet served as a director and co-executive producer on the limited Hulu series, which premiered on the streaming service the following year. […]

King’s Tonight Show visit was another stop on the promotional tour for her new film, A Family Affair, costarring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman.

King told Fallon, 49, that she was “gracious” about being a big fan of Efron, 36, since his High School Musical days.

“Like, I would sing on set,” she said before humming “Scream” from the franchise’s third installment.

She added, “He would sing along with me and that was so great. And he was also, again, so fit. He helped teach me about my protein intake. He’s very helpful with the wellness tips.”

Related: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took their working relationship to the next level when they started dating. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the pair had started dating, shortly after Kravitz’s divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized, after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Blink Twice (originally titled Pussy Island). “[He was […]

Efron proved to be a fan of King, too, telling Entertainment Weekly in a joint interview earlier this month that she had the acting chops of his 17 Again costar Matthew Perry.

“Her stunt — when you walk in the room when Nicole and I are hooking up — it’s one of the funniest things ever,” Efron told the outlet. “I think that was one of the most brilliant physical comedy bits I’ve seen in a long time. That was very funny. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius.”

King told Efron, “Oh, that’s so nice of you. Oh, gosh.”

Tatum, for his part, has remained close with King long after their time working together.

“He’s just a playful, fun person,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. “He was so awesome to get to work with. We bonded on set a lot, we really hit it off. We have this handshake, called ‘The Chan-shake’ actually … We got to do a lot of fun things together.”