John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Relationship Wasn’t Love at First Sight

Say it ain’t so! John Legend revealed that his initial meeting with wife Chrissy Teigen was more about lust than love at first sight.

Legend, 40, met the 33-year-old Lip Sync Battle cohost on the set of his “Stereo” music video in 2006 when she appeared as his love interest.

“It was at least lust at first sight for both of us and then, you know, obviously it developed in that day and that moment,” Legend, 40, said during an appearance on Access Live on Monday, June 10. “We had instant chemistry that day and then we started dating not long after that and here we are, married with two kids.”

Legend and Teigen began dating in 2007 and wed in Italy in September 2013. They are now the parents of daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 12 months.

The Voice coach opened up to Access Live about how the couple’s relationship has progressed over the years and what they did early on to make things work.

“I don’t know what counts as our first date because we hung out that day and night, and then hung out. That’s as the kids say,” he said. “And then we started going on trips together not long after that because we didn’t really live in the same city. I was living mainly in New York, she was mainly living in L.A. and so we would just meet.”

Legend continued: “She would come meet me out on the road. We would go on little trips together. We went to, like, Mexico. We went to Italy. I’d say that the time we fell in love was our first trip to Italy and so we ended up getting married there, and we go back there almost every year. … Italy is, like, our love spot.”

His comments come less than a day after the pair shared NSFW information about their love affair on Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, June 9. During the episode, the Cravings author was asked about their first meeting.

“We did the video and then we had sex,” Teigen told host Steve Harvey. “I went to your [Legend’s] hotel and there was a …”

Legend promptly cut Teigen off, saying: “This is a family show.” The EGOT recipient then coyly shared that the couple “got along very well” at the time.

