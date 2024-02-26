Tom Sandoval continues to be late night’s favorite punching bag.

During HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver on Sunday, February 26, host Oliver, 46, took aim at the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, during a discussion about the concept of “pig butchering,” which is when scam victims are fattened up financially by their fraudsters before being drained of their funds.

“Imagine being a victim of this scam,” Oliver said, “turning on the news and suddenly learning that the shorthand for people in your situation is ‘the pigs.’”

Oliver continued, “Although, I will say, it could have been worse. Pigs are awesome. They’re one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They’re smarter than dogs, most 3-year-olds and Tom Sandoval.”

Related: Breaking Down How 'VPR' Cast Financially Benefited From Scandoval Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal came with an unexpected paycheck for several Vanderpump Rules stars. When the Bravo series kicked off season 10 in February 2023, the topic on everyone’s mind was Tom Schwartz‘s hookup with Leviss amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and […]

It was the latest late-night ding for the reality star, who was also parodied on the Saturday, February 25, edition of Saturday Night Live.

During the sketch show’s Weekend Update segment, cast member Marcello Hernández appeared as a frozen embryo, dressed in a nude bodysuit with white earmuffs and icicles on his face.

Hernandez’s appearance was in reference to last week’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling, which stated frozen embryos stored for in vitro fertilization are legally classified as children and thus individuals can be held liable for their destruction.

When Weekend Update cohost Colin Jost asked Hernández whether an embryo has a “full, human life,” Hernández responded, “Does this look like a life to you, Colin? I’m living at negative 200 degrees in liquid nitrogen, freezing my nonexistent nipples off. I don’t got a brain, I don’t got a heart, I’m like Tom Sandoval.”

Hernández’s character said he wasn’t actually able to watch Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules because he doesn’t “have eyes,” but insisted that “even without eyes, I can see that Tom’s a pure narcissist.”

Related: Celebrities Who Dated Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

Sandoval has become persona non grata on the Bravo reality series in the wake of the implosion of his nine-year-long relationship with partner Ariana Madix, which ended in 2023 following his affair with costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Dubbed “Scandoval,” the dramatic unraveling of Sandoval and Madix’s romance became must-see-TV, driving Vanderpump Rules to massive ratings success.

More recently, Sandoval found himself in hot water for comparing his trials and tribulations to those of O.J. Simpson and the late George Floyd.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things,” Sandoval said to The New York Times Magazine for an article that was published on Tuesday, February 20. “Which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

Sandoval was immediately met with intense backlash, which led to him apologizing for his words.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received,” Sandoval said in a statement the same day the story was released. “The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m ET.