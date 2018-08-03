Family reunion! Josh Peck and John Stamos reunited on the Fuller House set when Peck appeared at the Tanner’s home. Stamos shared an Instagram video on Friday, August 3, in which he gets off the famous blue and white couch when he hears a knock at the door. He then opens it and receives a surprise visitor.

“Hey Drake,” Peck says when walking in the door. “Oh God, I’m on the wrong show.”

Peck, 31, starred on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. He went on to costar with Stamos on Fox’s Grandfathered for one season in 2015. The Full House alum played Jimmy, a 50-year-old bachelor who discovered he had a son – Peck’s Gerald, as well as a granddaughter.

“When worlds collide. #Fullerhouse guest ⭐ @shuapeck,” Stamos captioned the photo, revealing Peck will make a cameo. Netflix has not yet revealed who he will play in season 4 of Fuller House.

Peck and Stamos became close friends during the one season of Grandfathered. In June 2017, Peck married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien, and Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh were in attendance.

Drake Bell, Peck’s Drake & Josh costar, however, was not invited to the wedding. “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…,” Bell tweeted the day after his former costar’s ceremony. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

However, they made up shortly after, reuniting at the MTV Video Music Awards. In September 2017, Bell told Us Weekly that they’re closer than ever.

“We ran into each other at the VMAs. It was cool because I had called him and we were talking about meeting up. And that’s always kind of nerve-racking. ‘What am I going to say? Where are we going to meet? The ride over?’ So I was really happy that it happened organically,” the Champs vs. Stars alum, 32, said. “And he just kind of walked up behind me and I was like, ‘Oh. We have to deal with this right now.’ And so we were able to talk and hash it out and it’s all good.”

He continued: “It’s interesting, we’re actually closer than we’ve been in a while … It’s totally great. It’s all love. We’re brothers, man. We’ve been working together for 18 years, maybe even longer now. So we’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, it’s like we’re real brothers. It’s kind of that sibling rivalry and sibling love and it’s the whole thing.”

The first three seasons of Fuller House are streaming on Netflix.

