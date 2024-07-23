Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

John Stamos Explains Why It Took Him 20 Years to Be ‘Fearless’ With His Acting Roles (Exclusive)

By
John Stamos Explains Why It Took Him 20 Years to Be Fearless With His Acting Roles
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Stamos has a career resume dating back to the early ‘80s — as well as an Emmy nomination and a People’s Choice Award under his belt — but the actor recently revealed a surprising admission regarding his approach to his craft.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly about his role in Hulu’s UnPrisoned, Stamos shared that it’s taken him a surprising amount of time to be completely spontaneous in his acting roles.

“Some people are brilliant right out of the gate,” he explained, citing fellow actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as examples. “It took me 20 to 25 years to be sort of just fearless and not worry about how I look, being vain. [Thinking,] ‘How did I say that line?’”

The General Hospital alum noted that he’d “get nervous” or “overthink stuff” in the past, but he worked to combat that by reminding himself of his longtime experience in the industry. “I’ve been doing this for a long time now, and I just have to trust myself that it’s gonna be okay,” he said. “It’s very difficult. I don’t know about you, but I am sort of ADD.”

Stars You Forgot Were On General Hospital

Related: Stars You Forgot Were on ‘General Hospital’: John Stamos and More

“I just go for it now,” he added. “You know, it seems [that] most of the great actors I’ve worked with seem to be like that too — spontaneous, being in the moment.”

John Stamos on 'UnPrisoned' Season 2
John Stamos on ‘UnPrisoned’ season 2. Disney/Kelsey McNeal

Stamos is putting his well-earned spontaneity to work via a guest-starring role in season 2 of Hulu’s hit comedy UnPrisoned, which premiered on July 17. In it, he plays “Murphy,” a self-proclaimed “radical healing coach” who counsels characters Paige (Kerry Washington), Edwin (Delroy Lindo) and Paige’s son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

Taking on the role of a coach, however humorously portrayed, “makes a lot of sense” to Stamos. “I can look at people; I can talk to people. I think I have a pretty good sense of character very quickly,” he related.

Full House Cast s Dating History Inside Candace Cameron Bure John Stamos and More Stars Love Lives 826

Related: ‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: John Stamos and More

“I’m so impressed with this show because the way that they balance comedy and drama is unparalleled,” Stamos enthused of the Onyx Collective series.

As for what grabbed his attention regarding the show in the first place? Stamos admits it was a personal matter — literally.

John Stamos Explains Why It Took Him 20 Years to Be Fearless With His Acting Roles
John Stamos on “Glee” season 2. FOX

“They mentioned my name on there [during] the first season. They said something about an EMT … and they said ‘I hope he looks like John Stamos’ or something,” he quipped.

Sienna Miller on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Sienna Miller Uses This $15 Retinol Moisturizer, Beloved by French Girls View Deal

“That’s happened to me a couple of times where they will mention my name on the show, and then I’ll end up being on the show. Glee being one of them,” Stamos said of the musical comedy, in which he played a dentist for several Season 2 episodes. “And that mention was not nice. It was like a complete slam!”

Season 2 of UnPrisoned is available now on Hulu.

With reporting by Amanda Williams

In this article

1251225935john_stamos_290x206

John Stamos

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!