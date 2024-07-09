Kerry Washington and John Stamos‘ characters on Hulu’s UnPrisoned series doesn’t seem to be getting off on the right foot.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere, premiering on Wednesday, July 17, Paige (Washington), her father Edwin (Delroy Lindo) and son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) attend therapy to surprising results. Paige specifically isn’t thrilled with Murphy’s (Stamos) approach at helping her family face their issues.

“I choose to heal people,” Murphy explains. “[I can heal you] if that’s what you want. Is that what you want? Because you have to really want it. A lot of people can’t. A lot of people don’t dare.”

Paige immediately calls out some red flags, saying,”I read your book. You don’t follow any of the rules of real therapy.”

Despite Paige’s apprehension, Murphy stands by his approach.

“Listen, I’ll give it to you straight here. You guys could spend thousands and years dicking around trying to figure out your own s—t,” he replies. “Or I can just tell you what you’re doing wrong. Your choice. And I don’t take insurance.”

Paige fires back that Murphy doesn’t take insurance “because they won’t cover” his methods.

“Because you say dicking around,” she adds before Murphy responds, “Yet, you are here in my office, sitting on my couch. Why don’t you just see what I can do, Paige, huh? You know what they say: Don’t try harder, try different.”

Paige points out that Murphy has “terrible grammar” but he doesn’t seem fazed. Instead, Murphy tells Paige that her “family is on fire.”

The sneak peek clip at the second season of UnPrisoned offers a glimpse at Stamos’ character, who is a best-selling author and self-proclaimed radical healing coach. Murphy is actually a mix between a guru and a reality star — preferring to cut to the chase with his patients instead of practicing patience.

UnPrisoned, which is produced by Onyx Collective, is focused on Paige’s attempts to raise her son as a single mother. The situation becomes even harder when Paige’s father gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Season 2 will pick up after Edwin decides to move out of Paige’s home. Based on the sneak peek trailer, Edwin will keep trying to figure out his life while Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble and Finn has to face his anxiety. The trio seek out help from Murphy — to surprising results.

Stamos, 60, rose to fame as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital, which scored him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He went on to play Jesse on the hit ABC sitcom Full House, Dr. Tony Gates on NBC’s medical drama ER, Jimmy on Fox’s Grandfathered and Marvyn on Disney+’s Big Shot.

The actor reprised his role as Jesse for Netflix’s Fuller House spinoff. Stamos also played a different kind of therapist in Netflix’s psychological thriller You.

Season 2 of UnPrisoned premieres on Hulu Wednesday, July 17.