John Travolta Helps Choreograph Kirstie Alley’s “Crazy” DWTS Foxtrot

Growing tired of weeks of ballroom mishaps, Kirstie Alley called in reinforcements to help perfect her foxtrot on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

No, the 60-year-old former Cheers star didn't enlist one of the professional DWTS choreographers or judges to lend a hand. Instead, she phoned pal John Travolta to offer his services.

"Last week we survived, but I don't want anyone to have any doubts: I'm in this to win this," Alley told partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "I want to be the frontrunner!"

Appearing in Alley's pre-taped segment as The Dance Doctor, Saturday Night Fever's Travolta, 57, advised Alley to first look at her wardrobe. "Let's try a sneaker," the actor told Alley, whose Manolo Blahnik heel flew off mid-waltz on the April 11 show. "I suggest perhaps a high-top."

Later, Travolta suggested the couple ramp up their romantic chemistry and encouraged Chmerkovskiy, 31, to tell her he loves her.

"Now that we've had a session with The Dance Doctor, the bad juju is gone and with this dance, we're going to create magic," Alley said, before hitting the floor with Chmerkovskiy to the tune of "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz.

And magic it was.

"That was a different take on a foxtrot, but it absolutely suited you," judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Alley. "It was bold, it was ambitious, it was a little borderline crazy! You did it — it was magical and I think it was your best dance ever!"

Alley, who earned a score of 23 out of 30, told Us Weekly prior to Monday's performance that she knew the number would be a make or break routine for her.

"People have seen my personality," Alley told Us. "I think [viewers] are like 'enough with the personality, we want to see you dance.' I am working on it!"

