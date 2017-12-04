Johnny Galecki finally joined the Roseanne reboot and has shared his first official pic! The actor, 42, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, December 2, showing his script on the table.

“Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute,” he wrote, adding. “Much love.”

Galecki played Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) on-again off-again boyfriend, David, throughout the original series that ran from 1988 to 1997.

Whitney Cummings, who joined the series as an executive producer with Roseanne Barr, posted a photo of Galecki’s chair on November 30, confirming he finally decided to join the show.

The Big Bang Theory star is one of the last original stars to join the reboot. John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are all signed on as well as Barr and Gilbert. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, also is returning as a different character. David and Darlene will also have children, played by Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney.

Goodman’s character died at the end of the series, but that will no longer be the case when the reboot picks up.

“I don’t want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn’t say we’ll ignore the events of the finale. Dan is definitely still alive,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed last summer.

The nine-episode series will air on ABC in Spring 2018.

