JoJo Siwa has lived in the public eye since before she was a teenager. Now 21, she feels she has finally been able to define who she is with some support from A-list stars.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively, Siwa talked about the celebrities who have helped lift her up, including Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

“Demi’s been an amazing support,” Siwa said. “Miley has reached out a lot and has been so sweet, and that’s freaking incredible. Gaga and I, we actually share the same choreographer and creative director.”

But it was Cyrus, in particular, whose message stuck out to Siwa. During her chat with Us, she read part of the text (sent to her via Cyrus’ assistant) aloud.

“‘Jojo, love to see you out there crushing it. You’re slaying the day always, honey, I live for you. You’ve also made me realize how badly I need dance lessons. These moves are giving girl,’” she read. “And then she said, ‘Loving you, rooting for you, cheering you on from the sidelines forever, Miley.”

The timing could not have been better. Siwa says she received the message in a moment of personal crisis and a note from “Miley freaking Cyrus” gave her the jolt she needed.

“On that day, I was having a rough, rough time wrapping my head around my career,” she explained. “And all of a sudden I woke up to that text and I was like, if Miley freaking Cyrus can send that and feel that and say that.”

It’s a message she can keep referring back to whenever she needs it, but Cyrus is one of many celebs she has gotten inspiration from. Last year, Siwa met Australian singer G Flip, who quickly became one of her best friends and served as a role model for who she wanted to be.

“The first time we actually met in person was at their concert in L.A .and they had me perform their song ‘Gay 4 Me’ with them. But watching them perform, I finally was like, ‘wait, that’s the human that I want to be, that look, that aura,’” she said. “And so really at the end of 2023, seeing them, I was like, damn. I showed my mom, I was like, ‘for carpets, look how Flip dresses on carpets. And then we’ve just grown really close throughout 2024.”

It’s a friendship Siwa doesn’t take for granted.

“I definitely think that it’s cool to have somebody to look up to,” she said. “And I think it’s even cooler when they’re a friend in your life.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi