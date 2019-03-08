Jonas Brothers Utterly Fail a Lie Detector Test During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Back on the road! The newly reunited Jonas Brothers joined James Corden for a fun-filled rendition of “Carpool Karaoke” on Thursday, March 7, capping off their weeklong takeover of The Late Late Show.

Nick Jonas prefaced the segment by telling Corden, 40, that it was “basically our first performance back” since the boy band’s 2013 breakup. “I gotta dust off the cobwebs. Here we go,” Kevin Jonas added.

However, the trio sounded better than ever as they launched into their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” followed by early fan favorite “Year 3000.” Between the songs, Nick, 26, explained how the group decided to reunite.

“Basically, about a year ago, we started talking about making a documentary together. That was how it started. Just to tell our story, you know, childhood into our career together,” he said. “And in that process, we did some very necessary healing ‘cause, you know, when things ended it wasn’t the best. Forced therapy on camera. And then in that, we started saying there was a magic when we were together that we would all love to feel again.”

The “Jealous” singer then admitted, “I broke the band up, but I got ‘em back together.”

That said, Corden pointed out that the brothers must still have some “lingering doubts” after their rocky split, to which Joe Jonas responded, “I feel like we’ve got everything out there, but there’s things that we forget to talk about.”

To clear the air, the late-night host decided to put the Jonas Brothers to the ultimate test and hooked them up to a lie detector machine inside his SUV. And, oh, did they fail.

Though the siblings were initially truthful — Joe, 29, acknowledged that Kevin, 31, gets on his nerves the most, while both Kevin and Nick confessed that they were tired of the Jumanji actor’s multiple wedding ceremonies with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December (“It was when I looked at the bill,” Nick quipped) — they were caught in a handful of lies as the questions became harder.

“Are you a better singer than your brothers?” Corden asked Nick, which was revealed to be a lie.

Another lie? Joe’s denial that any of his “brothers’ wives get on [his] nerves.” (Kevin has been married to Danielle Jonas since 2009, and they share daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.)

Kevin was untruthful again when he said he never thought about punching Nick for breaking up the band.

On a more lighthearted note, the guys talked about the purity rings they wore years ago in keeping with their wholesome image. When Kevin admitted that he was the first brother to take off his ring, Corden joked, “You dirty dog!”

During the appearance, the Jonas Brothers also sang their comeback single, “Sucker,” in addition to earlier tunes “Lovebug” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

