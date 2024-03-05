Jonathan Van Ness Accused of Having Rage Issues on Queer Eye Set

Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of having anger issues on set by several members of the Queer Eye production staff.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one unnamed person who previously worked with Van Ness, 36, claimed in a Rolling Stone exposé published on Tuesday, March 5. “It’s intense and scary.”

Seven people who have worked with Van Ness came forward to the outlet claiming that Van Ness would lash out at crew members. Three individuals alleged that the reality star was emotionally “abusive” and had “rage issues,” while four people who worked predominantly on Queer Eye described Van Ness as a “monster,” “nightmare” and “demeaning.”

“Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you,” one former coworker claimed. “But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

A Queer Eye production member alleged that Van Ness’ behavior on set made filming the show “difficult.” Another claimed that Van Ness played a role in creating animosity on set amongst the other stars. In addition to Van Ness, Queer Eye also stars Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Tan France. Bobby Berk was on the series for the first eight seasons but exited the show earlier this year. (Newcomer Jeremiah Brent is set to take Berk’s place.)

“There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness,” the production member claimed. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad.”

Before the allegations against Van Ness came to light, rumors swirled of another feud on the Queer Eye set. Fans speculated that Berk, 42, and France, 40, were at odds after the interior designer unfollowed France on social media following his November 2023 departure from Queer Eye. Berk later confirmed that he and France had “a moment” that was a personal situation. However, Berk said he ultimately regretted unfollowing him.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No,” Berk told Vanity Fair in January. “Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”