Jeremiah Brent is set to join the cast of Queer Eye as the newest member of the Fab Five.

Netflix announced in February that Brent will star in the hit makeover show alongside cast members Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

He is replacing home design expert Bobby Berk, who revealed he would be leaving the series after eight seasons in November 2023. Brent will make his way to Las Vegas in the spring to begin production of season 9, per Netflix.

Queer Eye will not mark Brent’s first soiree with home makeover TV, as he’s starred in several shows and has years of design experience. He’s also the founder of his own firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, and the “Ideas of Order” podcast host.

Keep scrolling to get to know more about Brent:

Where Did Jeremiah Brent Get His Start?

Brent began his career as fashion stylist Rachel Zoe’s assistant. He appeared on The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

Is Jeremiah Brent Married?

Brent tied the knot with interior designer and author Nate Berkus at the New York Public Library in May 2014.

Does Jeremiah Brent Have Kids?

Brent shares two children with Berkus, Poppy and Oskar, whom they welcomed in March 2015 and March 2018, respectively.

What Shows Has Jeremiah Brent Been on?

Brent has appeared as the interior design expert on Netflix’s Say I Do, which was developed by the same creators as Queer Eye.

He starred alongside Berkus on HGTV’s Nate & Jeremiah by Design, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project and Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House. Brent and Berkus also competed on HGTV’s reality competition show Rock the Block.

Is Jeremiah Brent an Author?

Brent released a book, The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story, in February. It explores interior design through conversations with several individuals and families.