



Like father, like daughter! Nate Berkus’ 4-year-old, Poppy, is already taking after him.

“Our daughter loves art,” the Nate & Jeremiah By Design star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively in this week’s issue while promoting his My Home in Sight partnership. “She’s very sensitive to the environment. … She’s definitely catching a bit of the design bug.”

In fact, the toddler recently tried giving their family home a makeover. “When we were living in Los Angeles, we had this little side table that I kept moving into a different room because I thought it looked better and it would be back,” the reality star explained. “I thought it was [my husband] and it wasn’t. It was Poppy dragging it back. I saw her dragging the table down the hallway and I was like, ‘Pops, what are you doing?’ She goes, ‘It doesn’t go there, dad. It goes here.’”

As for Poppy’s younger brother, Oskar, 16 months, Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s baby boy hasn’t caught on yet. “He’s a blob,” Berkus explained. “He doesn’t know anything. He points to food and then I change his diaper. That’s basically our system.”

But even if neither of his children end up with a passion for interior design, the Things That Matter author and his husband, 34, will still be fully supportive.

“What we really want is we want our kids to be whoever they were destined to be,” the Nate Berkus Show alum told Us. “If Oskar wants to be a professional football player, then he should pursue that and I will read up on the rules of football and be able to answer maybe one or two questions about it. I think our job as parents is to help foster and promote whoever they were put here to be.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

