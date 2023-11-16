Bobby Berk was “asked to leave” Netflix’s Queer Eye after eight seasons, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider notes that the reason for Berk’s departure was “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast.”

Berk, 42, was an OG member of the Fab Five on the rebooted version of Queer Eye, which premiered in 2018. He costarred alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

Per the source, there were “many challenges” that led to Berk’s exit.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” the insider adds. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

A second source, however, tells Us that Berk “was not asked to leave” and the “decision was amicable.”

Berk, the interior design guru on Queer Eye, confirmed his reality TV exit on Monday, November 13, in a lengthy statement to the “Queer Eye community, who have become family to me.”

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” he wrote, sharing several throwback photos from the show. “You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Berk also paid tribute to the show’s “heroes,” who were the subject of the episodic makeovers.

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts,” Berk continued. “It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

Berk’s Queer Eye cohosts all commented on his social media post, sharing their support.

“We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what,” Brown, 43, wrote via Instagram comment. “I’m about to be [at] Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? 😢😍I love you!”

Berk is still a part of Queer Eye season 8, which has already been filmed in New Orleans. It premieres on Netflix on January 24, 2024.

With reporting by Travis Cronin