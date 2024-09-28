Since winning American Idol at 17 years old in 2007, Jordin Sparks has had her fair share of crazy fan encounters. But there is one story that stands out as one of the most shocking.

“Someone did try and open my car door and jump in with me one time while I was doing promo in New York,” she recalls exclusively for Us Weekly in her Backstage Pass feature in the latest issue of the magazine, on newsstands now. “I was coming off of one of the morning shows, and we were already watching this person because their behavior was a little erratic. And then, boom, we got in the car, and she had her hand on the handle and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’ That was definitely something I never thought I’d experience.”

Since her debut album following her time on Idol, Sparks, 34, has released four additional studio albums, including her most recent release, No Restrictions.

“There’s something for everybody on this album,” she told Us ahead of the release date earlier this month. “You’ll get a lot of the influences that I grew up with and I love. So there’s country, there’s R&B, there’s gospel, there’s soul, there’s dance, there’s piano ballads. I just feel limitless, with no restrictions, and no restrictions in the genres as well.”

Pre-Show Ritual

While doing hair and makeup, I become quiet and drink my tea. I always make sure for whoever is performing with me that we have a moment to say a prayer or words of intention. Then I go tell myself to breathe and go out there and do my thing.

Dressing Room Vibes

My rider is pretty funny, because I feel like people would expect my rider to be a whole bunch of junk, but honestly, I have apples on there, juice and chips and salsa. I have popcorn on there. My rider is so light, you can just go to the grocery store and get it. I don’t really have any other crazy things.

I don’t do scented candles because I’m really sensitive to certain scents, so that one thing is specific. I don’t ask for much. I just want to make sure I have ample light and a bathroom. As long as everything is working on stage, that’s what matters to me.

Craziest Fan Experience

I would have to say Jonas Brothers mania [Sparks toured with the band for their world tour in 2009]. The height of their [fame] was just really intriguing to see and be part of, and also to be around their fans who love and adore them. We would go up to a hotel, and all throughout the night, we would hear people saying their names outside the hotel.

And then, being on tour with Britney Spears, her fans are on another level. From being a kid singing her songs to opening up for her — that was something crazy for me.

Favorite Song to Perform

At a recent show, [the audience] sang “One Step at a Time,” “Tattoo,” “Battlefield” and “No Air” at the top of their lungs. I was blown away. It’s almost 20 years [later]. Singing those songs makes my heart burst.

Singing those songs brings me so much joy, but then also being able to sing new music. It’s not easy to go to a concert as a fan and not know a majority of the songs that are being sung. Singing new music can be really scary and vulnerable, and my fans are right there with me. So I’m in a place where I can sing anything right now, and I feel great. At this point, I could put the microphone out during “No Air” and they could sing the whole song for sure. It’s really amazing.

Ideal After Party

There are no afterparties. My ideal thing would be to get off stage and be able to go straight into a massage. My afterparty is my bed.

OK, I have definitely done some parties, but usually it’s the day before or after, so it’s not on a day where I have to expend so much energy. But I’m a homebody girl. I like to party, but after [a show] I’m gonna go sleep.

With reporting by Amanda Williams