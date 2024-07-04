Josh Hartnett was thrilled his cameo on The Bear wasn’t leaked before the new season dropped — and he is giving Chicago a lot of the credit.

“I felt like the city of Chicago was really protective of The Bear,” Hartnett, 45, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, July 3. “People there love that show, and it feels like it’s an unwritten rule that you don’t spoil it.”

Hartnett noted how grateful he was that his scenes weren’t spoiled ahead of time, adding, “Nobody who is on the show wants to spoil it. It’s so much more fun to have that last-minute reveal.”

After being cast as Tiffany’s (Gillian Jacobs) fiancé, Frank, Hartnett did his best to keep the news a secret. He recalled only telling his parents “because they love the show,” in addition to a few friends, joking, “Who am I really going to tell?”

Hartnett also revealed that he signed on to the show “before” he read a single script. “I said yes right away,” he said, referring to his friendship with The Bear’s creator, Chris Storer, as his motivation.

The highlight of the process for Hartnett was seeing the bond between cast members such as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“I have to say that they have so much fun making that show,” he continued. “It shouldn’t be called work. Actors just come to set and hang out even on their days off. It feels like a group of friends making a show at university or something. Yet it’s this phenomenal success.”

The third season of The Bear was released late last month and featured cameos from several familiar faces such as Joel McHale, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney and Olivia Colman returning in minor roles.

Hartnett, however, wasn’t the only surprise appearance. John Cena was introduced as Fak’s (Matty Matheson) brother Sammy halfway through the season.

Before the season was released, Matheson, 42, recalled several story lines being leaked after fans saw the cast filming in different parts of Chicago.

“It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying,” Matheson exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.”

Matheson, who is also an executive producer on the show, wasn’t too concerned by the information that got out.

“I think maybe we can be a little more secretive,” he noted. “Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.