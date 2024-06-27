The Bear ended on a surprising note for Carmy and Sydney — but what about the other characters?

Season 3, which started streaming Wednesday, June 26., on Hulu, picked up after Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) finally made his way out of the freezer. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the other employees at The Bear successfully soft-launched their new restaurant, but the big night was just the first of many.

In an effort to find long-lasting success, Carmy took big swings like featuring a new menu every day and going above and beyond for potential food critics coming to judge their final product. The pressure of running a new food establishment in Chicago took its toll not just on Carmy but on his coworkers.

Sydney specifically found herself in a new role working alongside Carmy. The same can be said for Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who finally started to put in an effort, while Fak (Matty Matheson) helped out in the front of house. Viewers also got more of a glimpse into Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Sweeps (Corey Hendrix) as they got the chance to elevate their positions at The Bear.

Related: Every Celeb Cameo in Hulu's 'The Bear': From Will Poulter to Olivia Colman Hulu’s series The Bear proved there’s no such thing as too many chefs in the kitchen after two seasons of star-studded cameos. The show, which debuted in June 2022, explores the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon […]

Keep scrolling to see where every The Bear character ended up in season 3:

Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

Carmy got out of the freezer, but that didn’t mean he learned his lesson about what not to do. The chef quickly threw himself into his work and forced everyone else in the kitchen to tag along as he introduced a list of non-negotiables. Carmy’s methods, however, left a lot to be desired and his elevated concept didn’t bring in money because of high spending costs.

Carmy continued to push boundaries, which slowly made Sydney doubt their future together as business partners. While at a funeral for one of his past places of employment, Carmy saw Chef David (Joel McHale), who contributed a lot to his declining mental health. Carmy didn’t receive the closure he wanted and the night only got worse when The Bear received its first review. Based on the words shown on screen, it won’t be smooth sailing for Carmy moving forward.

Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich

Shortly after their argument, Carmy offered Richie an apology, but the duo never quite figured out their issues. Carmy and Richie instead ended up at odds throughout the season, and their constant fighting didn’t help their new establishment prosper.

In his personal life, Richie was coming to terms with his ex-wife finding love with someone else. He was even invited to their wedding, but it wasn’t that easy. Once Richie’s daughter asked if he was lonely, he went on a journey trying to figure out the secret to having it all.

Related: Us Weekly's Favorite New TV Couples From Maxton Hall‘s Ruby and James to Bridgerton‘s Colin and Penelope, TV couples have kept Us fed this year. There have been many fictional relationships we wanted to see come to life in 2024, but the best surprises sprouted from the pairings we weren’t expecting to fall in love with this year. Prime Video’s Maxton […]

Sydney Adamu

In the new batch of episodes, Sydney was in for a rude awakening as her new job wasn’t what it was cracked up to be. Sydney quickly found herself in between Carmy and Richie, which wasn’t the place she actually wanted to be stuck in. As The Bear became busier, the pressure was on and cracks began to show.

The main issue seemed to be Carmy’s stubbornness, which affected the rest of the kitchen. It also caused Sydney to drag her feet when it came to signing a partnership agreement. In a not- so-surprising turn of events, Sydney was offered a position elsewhere — and she didn’t immediately dismiss it. Instead, Sydney avoided the subject until the very last second, which is when she got a panic attack.

Marcus Brooks

The third season gave Marcus (Lionel Boyce) space as he grieved the death of his mother. Shortly after her funeral, Marcus threw himself into work and was determined to create some new dessert inspired by his mom. He was also seen selling his mother’s home before opening up to Sydney about his past, which included an absentee dad. Marcus ended the season on a high note as he continued to figure out his next steps while grieving the major loss.

Tina Marrero

The intensity in the kitchen subsequently made Tina second guess herself. With help from Sydney, however, Tina found her stride and even created a new recipe or two. In an episode directed by Edebiri, viewers saw how Tina ended up at The Beef. After losing her job of 15 years, Tina was in an endless search for employment. She stopped at The Beef one day and burst into tears before bonding with Mikey. He offered her a job on the spot, and the rest is history.

Related: Most Shocking TV Exits of 2024 So Far It is never easy for fans to unexpectedly say goodbye to their favorite characters — and 2024 has featured an influx of shocking departures from our TV screens. In January, viewers learned that Josh Stewart would not be reprising his role as William LaMontagne Jr on Criminal Minds: Evolution. Stewart brought the role of JJ’s […]

Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto

Most of season 3 was leading up to Nat’s (Abby Elliott) delivery. While trying to play mediator, Nat found herself haunted by her mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), who she was trying to avoid. They reunited when Nat went into labor and no one else answered the phone.

The mother-daughter duo were forced to confront their issues while Nat was in labor. After those very emotional moments, Nat welcomed her first baby — a daughter — and her relationship with Donna was seemingly improving.

Neil Fak

In addition to working front of house, Fak got to bring various family members along as fans were introduced to more of his extended family. And there’s nothing that could have prepared Us for John Cena playing Fak’s sibling, but the casting couldn’t have been more perfect.

Ebraheim

After briefly freezing up during season 2 when it came to taking on more responsibility, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) was up to the task this time around. He was placed in charge of The Bear’s to-go window, which only served the original sandwiches from The Beef that viewers grew to know and love.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

Gary ‘Sweeps’ Woods

Season 3 mentioned that Gary (Corey Hendrix) took classes to help elevate his position at The Bear. He ended up in charge of the wine at the restaurant and even shared some information about his past. Turns out Gary’s time as a professional basketball player was cut short when he took something to help him bulk up — only to test positive on a drug test. Gary tried not to let the experience taint his hopes for his future.

Claire

Despite ending her relationship with Carmy, Claire (Molly Gordon) came up a whole lot throughout the season. From flashbacks to Carmy’s memories of their time together, Claire haunted viewers as Carmy refused to address his regrets about what happened between them. Claire was visited by Fak and his brother in an attempt to get her back into contact with Carmy, but nothing came of it — so far.