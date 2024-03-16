Matty Matheson addressed the occasional leaks about season 3 of The Bear.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Matheson, 42, weighed in on fans taking photos of the cast while they filmed the upcoming season of the hit FX on Hulu series.

“It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying,” he told Us while promoting his Crocs at Work Collection. “But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.”

Matheson continued: “I think maybe we can be a little more secretive. Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

The hit Hulu series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his older brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal).

Season 1 focused on Carmy’s attempts to help the sandwich shop thrive while dealing with his own grief. The second season, meanwhile, seemed to end on a high note with a successful first dinner after transforming the restaurant into high-end eatery called The Bear. In the kitchen, however, things quickly began to unravel and most of the characters have big obstacles to face in season 3.

According to Matheson, his character, Neil Fak, has an interesting journey ahead.

“I think Neil is just finding himself. Neil I feel is going to have a really nice season,” he shared with Us. “He likes to break the tension. He likes to be the glue that holds people together. He’s got a lot of empathy and a lot of sincerity within him.”

Fans of the show might not know that Matheson is not only an actor on the show, he is also an executive producer and culinary consultant. Despite his experience in the kitchen, Matheson hinted that Fak wouldn’t follow in his footsteps on screen.

“I love that I’m not cooking. I think it’d be too on the nose,” the professional chef said. “I think it’s just kind of corny if I was one of the chefs, to be honest. Even in season 2, I got my suit on. Now I’m with Richie [Ebon Moss-Bachrach] and I’m kind of over there trying to figure it out [and] trying to be front of house, which I love.”

Matheson also told Us his thoughts on the great debate between fans about Carmy and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) potential romantic connection. While some viewers want to see the coworkers take their relationship to the next level, others — including the show’s cast — want Carmy and Sydney to remain platonic.

“[I think Fak would] stay away from that. As a character, I think I’m probably aloof to the whole thing,” Matheson noted. “Because I believe that Carmy is my best friend and I love him very much. So I’m probably jealous.”

As a fan, Matheson would like to see Carmy find happiness, adding, “I think Carmy needs to work on himself before he starts getting in a real relationship. He’s got some work to do.”

Matheson is currently filming season 3 of The Bear in Chicago. Off screen, Matheson has privatized his safety and style with his favorite Crocs footwear. Matheson has partnered with the brand to be the new face of their Crocs at Work Collection, which includes a range of silhouettes such as the Bistro Clog and On the Clock sneakers.

“I love wearing Crocs and working in them. [While] working on [my] feet all day, I think that’s where it kind of started,” Matheson shared with Us. “I just feel like it was a really easy fit. I’m a big fan, and they are big fans. So it was a really nice thing to work on together.”

Matheson recommended the Crocs clog options for those looking to try the brand out.

“I wear them every day here. I’m in Chicago right now and when I get home, I will wear them,” he added. “Because on set, I’m wearing different footwear for the costume I’m wearing on the show. But whenever I’m not [on set], I’m always just wearing my clogs. You can’t really lose no matter what Crocs you are wearing. I feel there’s a Croc for somebody. Now there’s the Crocs at Work, which is just the easiest thing [to wear]. It’s kind of a Croc for everybody.”