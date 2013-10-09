Some fan fiction just writes itself. Gracing the cover of the new issue of Out magazine, Josh Hutcherson has a novel solution for the love triangle between Hunger Games saga characters Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and Peeta (Hutcherson): A threesome.

"I know Peeta would be into it, for sure," the Catching Fire star, 20, muses. "He's very sensitive, in touch with his emotions. I think it really might solve a lot of their problems."

Looking sexily grizzled and very rock 'n roll in Out's cover story spread, Hutcherson continues that the dystopian-universe characters could have way more than just a one night stand. "You know what? I'm going to pitch that idea. Let's make it a – what's it called when three people are in a relationship together? A triad? That'll go over well with Middle America."

As for his own in-real-life sexuality, Hutcherson (who counts Vanessa Hudgens among his exes) tells Out diplomatically: "Maybe I could say right now I'm 100 percent straight. But who knows? In a f–king year, I could meet a guy and be like, Whoa, I'm attracted to this person."

Concedes the up-and-coming star, who does work alongside Miley Cyrus' dreamy ex-fiance Hemsworth, after all: "I've met guys all the time that I'm like, Damn, that's a good-looking guy, you know? I've never been, like, Oh, I want to kiss that guy. I really love women. But I think defining yourself as 100% anything is kind of near-sighted and close-minded."

The star (with over 40 credits to his name) adds that he has a very good sense of humor when it comes to sex. '"Sometimes the rhythm isn't right or you're trying to make a new position work and it really doesn't, and you have to laugh," he says.

Hutcherson, like many young stars before him, was also rumored to have posted nude photos of himself online. His comment? "I find it so shocking still that nakedness is so shocking."

