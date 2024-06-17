The Bold and the Beautiful has tapped the children of Joshua Morrow and Jim Belushi for roles on the long-running soap.

Deadline broke the news on Monday, June 17, that Joshua’s son, Crew Morrow, will take over the contract role of Will Spencer, the son of Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The Bold and the Beautiful will be the first ever acting role for Crew, 19.

Joshua, for his part, has portrayed Nicholas Newman on the sister series, The Young and the Restless, since 1994.

Per Deadline, Crew filmed his episode on Friday, June 14, and it is set to air on Thursday, August 1. It was not revealed for how long he will appear on the series.

The character of Will Spencer was last seen by B&B viewers in January 2020 when Will was about 10 years old. The character was played by Tom’s real-life son, Zane Achor, from 2013 to 2018. He was replaced by Finnegan George in 2018, who stayed with the show until 2020. Will’s return will likely be pegged to Bill finding out that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter, giving Will a new sibling.

Along with Crew, Jamison Belushi, the daughter of TV legend Jim Belushi, will join The Bold and the Beautiful as a lab technician named April. Her episode aired on Monday, July 17. She shared the stage with Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

Crew and Jamison are the latest additions to the beloved CBS series’ cast. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Friday, June 14, that Tom Arnold will portray the Forrester’s new pilot, Captain Deuce Stevens, for two episodes. Arnold’s episodes will air on Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31.

“It was great fun!” Arnold, 65, told Us. “People love The Bold and the Beautiful. The loyalty, the fans, the opinions … I started going online and listening to fans argue about certain things. It’s like sports.”

Speaking to Us, Arnold gushed over his time on set, praising both the cast and the crew. “Every 12 minutes, The Bold and the Beautiful does another scene. It’s a well-oiled machine. They’re just so on top of their stuff,” Arnold said.

“I was in makeup and this guy comes in and goes, ‘Hey, can I get you anything?’ I go, ‘I don’t know, do you have Sugar Free Red Bull?’ This guy who I thought was the crew — he had a very hard handshake — was [Thorsten Kaye],” he revealed. “The rich, wealthy father [Ridge]!”

The Bold and the Beautiful is broadcast weekdays on CBS at 1:30 ET (and 12:30 PT).