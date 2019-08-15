Joywave Release New Single ‘Obsession’





American indie rock band Joywave got people talking when they dropped their controversial “Like A Kennedy” music video in July 2019, and now they’re keeping the momentum going with their new single “Obsession,” which drops Friday, August 9.

The band hails from Rochester, New York. Band members include Daniel Armbruster, Joseph Morinelli, Kevin Mahoney, Benjamin Bailey, and Paul Brenner.

The boys of the band write and perform all of their own songs. They released their debut album How Do You Feel Now? in 2015 and their second album Content in 2017.

Fans had strong feelings about the “Like A Kennedy” music video because it didn’t shy away from difficult political topics, but their reactions were exactly what the band was aiming for.

“It’s supposed to be [controversial]. It’s a mirror,” band member Daniel explained.

Joywave brought things back to the upbeat electro-rock sound we all enjoy with “Obsession.”

Joywave will head out tour this fall with British rock group Bastille.

You can listen to “Obsession” and all of Joywave’s music on Apple Music and Spotify.

