The Big Brother family is rallying around Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams. After the newly engaged couple revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, host Julie Chen and several season 20 cast members sent messages of support.

“Send love to you both,” Chen, 48, commented on Swaggy’s Instagram post about the news on Friday, September 28. He responded, “Thank you Julie! We appreciate you so much you’re the best.”

Haleigh Broucher — the only person in the house who Dayton initially confided in about her pregnancy — commented on the flight attendant’s page, “Bay, I love you so much. You are so strong, and like we’ve said the strongest warriors get the hardest situations. I’m so proud of you and Swag, and can’t believe i get to call you two my friends. There’s a rainbow at the end of every storm.”

Broucher, 21, then wrote to Swaggy, “So much love for you two. I know both of you and your hearts, and I know that this has been a rollercoaster of a summer but strength knows trial. You are going to do such amazing things, and are such amazing people. I am blessed to call you my friends.”

Kaitlyn Herman posted two heart emojis in Dayton’s comments, while Faysal Shafaat wrote, “LOVE YOU GUYS and you know I got you FOR LIFE.”

Past Big Brother houseguests also sent their love. Season 18 star Natalie Negrotti commented, “Wishing u both the best sending my love and prayers,” while season 10 and 11 star Jessie “Mr. Pec-Tacular” Godderz wrote, “So sorry guys. As always wish you both the best.”

Dayton, 25, and Swaggy, 23, confirmed in a YouTube video earlier on Friday that they “did conceive a little baby” during their 23 days together in the house, but she later miscarried.

“It would have been a blessing, and we were both really excited when we found out,” she told fans. “We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it.”

The day trader proposed to Dayton on Wednesday, September 28, during the live season finale.

